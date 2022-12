Hope – On Sunday morning, Hope Fire responded to reports of a structure fire just before 9AM on Riverview Drive. Upon arrival, crews found a 2 story residential home with flames visible at the rear and through the roof.

2 occupants escaped unharmed and there were no reports of injuries.

There is extensive damage throughout the home.

Assistance also came from RCMP, BCAS and the Yale Fire Dept.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.