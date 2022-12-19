Highway 91 at Nordel Way Interchange, 91/17 Upgrade Project Almost Complete

Delta/Surrey – With all lanes now open on the Highway 91 at Nordel Way interchange, the Highway 91/17 Upgrade Project is nearing completion, improving traffic flow and saving drivers time south of the Fraser River.

Opening the final interchange to full capacity is a major milestone for the $260-million Highway 91/17 and Deltaport Way Upgrade Project.

The interchange at Highway 91 and Nordel Way is the last of four interchanges included in the project. The first interchange, at River Road and Highway 17, opened to traffic in December 2021, followed by the Highway 91 Connector and Nordel Way and Highway 17 and Highway 91 Connector interchanges this past summer. Minor construction work remains, including asphalt repairs and paving on the River Road and Highway 17 interchange in spring 2023.

The Highway 91/17 Upgrade Project, which is part of the broader Highway 91/17 and Deltaport Way Upgrades, is being delivered by the Province and is on track for completion in spring 2023. The project was designed to improve road safety and support growing economic and trade development in the region.

The design-builder, Pacific Gateway Constructors (PGC), employed an all-local workforce for the project. PGC also awarded more than $16 million in contract value to local Indigenous businesses and partnerships through subcontracting opportunities.

Funding partners include the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

The $5.2-million 27B Avenue upgrades component of this project is complete. It was funded by the Tsawwassen First Nation and the Government of Canada, and delivered by the Province.