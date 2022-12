Chilliwack (Roger Pannett of Environment Canada) FVN has learned from Roger Pannett of Environment Canada that the record low maximum for December 19th at -11.0 C . Wind chill at -22 C .

That smashed the previous record low max ,-8.9 C in 1921 & 1990.

Also record low mean temperature at -11.75 C. The previous record low mean -10.6 C in 1921.

Stay warm & safe.