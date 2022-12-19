’23 Is the Farewell to Columbia Bearcats Volleyball Coach Jason Warkentin

Abbotsford – Farewell and adieu.

Columbia Bible College’s Jason Warkentin is moving on From CBC Athletics, coaching Volleyball



From the CBC Bearcats media release: “Jason has made an indelible impact on many lives over his eight years. We will miss having him as a coach with Bearcats Athletics.” – Director of Athletics & Recreation, Mike Teeter



Having grown up in Abbotsford, Warkentin first joined CBC Athletics as a student athlete. In 2011, Jason was part of the men’s volleyball team that won CCAA Nationals.



During his eight-year coaching tenure Jason has mentored many young men with great integrity. An intentional and dedicated coach, Jason not only prepared his student athletes to be competitive (on the court) but more importantly to be great people. For the current athletic season, the men’s volleyball tag line is: Great Men, that create a Great Team, who make a Great Impact.



The search for a new coach will begin immediately. Warkentin will finish the current season with his Team.

The final home game at which Bearcats fans can watch Warkentin leading the action will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 8pm in Columbia Place gym.