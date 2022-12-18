Streams Foundation Chilliwack Free Multicultural Holiday Celebration Honoured Volunteers, “Unsung Hero” Harold Zilke (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Some 300 supporters, sponsors and volunteers with Streams Foundation gathered at Chilliwack’s Evergreen Hall on a frigid Sunday night for a holiday feast as well as a thank you to those who support the Chilliwack branch of the Foundation.

Organized by Zeeshan Khan, Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove along with members of Council and School Board, Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon and other sponsors and supporters including FVN Fraser Valley News and chillTV were on hand.

One of the many highlights of the feast was the award to the Unsung Hero.

Chilliwack’s OTHER Mayor and BIA rep Harold Zilke. His tireless work to be the City Ambassador and clean up after all of us, was recognized.

Mission Statement: Streams Foundation Canada is a volunteer-based non-profit organization working towards community building, wellness and support for marginalized community members. Empathy, equity and equality are guiding values.

Local Community Partners

City of Chilliwack

Chilliwack & District Real Estate Board

Pabla Curry House

Rita’s Kitchen

Chilliwack Community Art Council

Project AIM

Bookman

chillTV and FVN

United Way

The Business Improvement Association (“BIA”)

Vancouver City Savings Credit Union (Vancity)

Speed Wash Chilliwack

Rytec Drafting & Consulting

2022 Streams Holiday Celebration/Evergreen Hall/Chilliwack/Dec 18/FVN

2022 Streams Holiday Celebration/Evergreen Hall/Chilliwack/Dec 18/FVN