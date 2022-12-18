2PM SUNDAY – Coquihalla NB South of Merritt CLOSED TFN

Coquihalla – Highway 5, northbound. Vehicle incident between Exit 256: Coldwater Rd and Exit 276: Comstock Rd (9 km south of Merritt). The road is closed. Assessment in progress. Expect major delays. Between Hope and Merritt. Detour available via highway 3. Slow down for emergency crews. Next update time Sun Dec 18 at 3:30 PM PST. Last updated Sun Dec 18 at 1:43 PM PST. (DBC-47580)

Drive BC Dec 18/22 Hwy 5 at Comstock Rd, about 15 km south of Merritt, looking north.