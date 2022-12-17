UFV Monitoring Winter Weather re Exams

Fraser Valley (Dave Pinton) – UFV is watching the weather as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement predicting possible snow this weekend and into early next week.

All exams, remote and face-to-face, are anticipated to proceed as scheduled on Saturday, Dec. 17 and next week.

All campuses and centres (except Hope) are operating as scheduled and all services are operational. Library hours are available here.

UFV Safety and Security, Facilities, Student Services, Communications, and other departments are watching the developing weather. Should the situation change, we will update our main communication channels (UFV Alert and UFV.ca).

Please leave plenty of extra time for your commute to and from UFV, and travel with care. If needed, crews will clear parking lots, walkways, and entrances.

Check UFV.ca for updates.