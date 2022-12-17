Pedestrian Struck By Car at Bevan Avenue and Gladwin Road in Abbotsford – Driver Found and Witnesses Are Needed

Abbotsford – On Friday evening (December 16th at 7:44 pm), Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at Bevan Avenue and Gladwin Road in Abbotsford.

Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a female pedestrian who reportedly had been struck by a vehicle. The female victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect vehicle did not remain on scene, yet was located by Abbotsford Police shortly following the call.

A driver has been identified and is being questioned by police.

AbbyPD Investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been driving in the area of Bevan Avenue and Gladwin Road around the time of the collision.

If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

Abbotsford Police File 2022-51935