UFV 2023 Cascade Hall of Fame Inductees – Bruce, Village, 2001-02 Men’s Basketball Team

Fraser Valley (Jordie Arthur) – The University of the Fraser Valley department of athletics and campus recreation is pleased to announce Kayla Bruce (now Unger), Mark Village, and the 2001-02 Men’s Basketball team as the 2023 inductees to the Cascades Hall of Fame.

Their induction becomes official on Jan. 14, as the Cascades host Hall of Fame night in conjunction with basketball home games vs. the Calgary Dinos (women 5 p.m., men 7 p.m.).



Kayla Bruce played three seasons for the Cascades (2010-11 through 2012-13) and led the Cascades women’s volleyball program to an era that included a CCAA national bronze medal in 2012, and the first CCAA national championship in the program’s history in 2013.



One of the most awarded athletes in Cascades history, Bruce was named a PACWEST conference all-star three times, and PACWEST female athlete of the year twice. A two-time CCAA All-Canadian and national tournament first team all-star, she saw her efforts culminate in 2013 when she was named CCAA women’s volleyball player of the year, and CCAA female athlete of the year across all sports.



Bruce’s impact is still seen throughout the Cascades record books as the all-time leader in total offensive points per set (4.31), and aces per set (0.59), while sitting second in total offensive points (983) and aces (134), and third in blocks (220).



Mark Village made the UFV Cascades goal his home from 2009-14. During his five years backstopping the men’s soccer program the Abbotsford product set numerous Cascades goalkeeping records that still stand, including most wins (16), shutouts (11), minutes played (4,194), games played (46), and save percentage (.726).



Village helped guide the Cascades men’s soccer team to their first Canada West playoff berth in 2013, a campaign that concluded with a bronze medal finish, and marked the first of four consecutive playoff appearances.



In his time since leaving the Cascades Village has found success professionally, playing for Whitecaps FC 2, FC Cincinnati, and Pacific FC. Listed as the first-choice goalkeeper for Pacific FC in their inaugural Canadian Premier League season, Village kept four clean sheets for the club including a 1-0 victory in the team’s first ever match.



Following the 2019 season, Village transitioned into a role as head goalkeeper coach at Pacific FC helping the team claim the 2021 CPL Championship. On December 16, 2022, it was announced that Village had moved closer to home to take on the same role at newly founded Vancouver FC.



The 2001-02 Cascades men’s basketball team won the second CCAA national championship in program history — and its second in three years.



The team, guided by head coach Pat Lee and assistant coach Tom Antil, rolled through its BCCAA conference schedule with a 17-1 record, with an average margin of victory of 22.5 points per game. The Cascades would cruise to gold at the BCCAA championship tournament, topping the Langara Falcons 80-63 in the semis, and avenging their lone regular-season loss by beating the University College of the Cariboo (now known as Thompson Rivers) 86-71 in the final.



At the national championships in Truro, Nova Scotia, the Cascades blew out King’s College 106-56 in the quarterfinals, then weathered a tough Dawson College squad 66-65 in the semis. They locked up the gold medal with an 85-72 triumph over Sheridan College in the final.



Mike Lee was named MVP of the national tourney, and Logan Kitteringham was selected a first team all-star. Other team members included Mike McLaverty, Brent Sedo, Brad Petersen, Peter Wauthy, Kyle Morton, Kevin Dieleman, Wayne Jones, Dan Turner, Anthony Toth, Bryson Tiedeman, Matt Thiessen, Dan Young, and Aaron Wells.



ABOUT THE CASCADES HALL OF FAME

The Cascades Hall of Fame was established in 2016, and Jan. 14 will mark its sixth induction event. Bruce, Village, and the 2001-02 men’s basketball team join 19 previous inductees – nine athletes, six builders, and four teams – whose accomplishments are commemorated with plaques in the mezzanine of the UFV Athletic Centre. A display cabinet containing Hall of Famers’ memorabilia is maintained in the lobby. For more on the Cascades Hall of Fame, including previous inductees, criteria, and nomination forms, visit GoCascades.ca/HOF.