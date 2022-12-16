Streams Community Hero Award Winner – Chilliwack’s “Mayor” Harold Zinke

Chilliwack – It couldn’t have gone to a nicer guy !

Streams Foundation Canada announced this year’s “Streams Community Hero Award”, which goes to the ever happy Harold Zinke and will be presented at Streams Free Multicultural Holiday Celebration and Dinner on Sunday December 18.



Most of Chilliwack know him as the unofficial Mayor of Chilliwack. A humble & happy BIA Downtown Chilliwack worker, ever present on Downtown streets in his Neón safety vest, making our streets beautiful and spreading happiness with his smiles.