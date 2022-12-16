Skip to content

Streams Community Hero Award Winner – Chilliwack’s “Mayor” Harold Zinke

Home
Health & Lifestyle
Streams Community Hero Award Winner – Chilliwack’s “Mayor” Harold Zinke

Chilliwack – It couldn’t have gone to a nicer guy !

Streams Foundation Canada announced this year’s “Streams Community Hero Award”, which goes to the ever happy Harold Zinke and will be presented at Streams Free Multicultural Holiday Celebration and Dinner on Sunday December 18.

Most of Chilliwack know him as the unofficial Mayor of Chilliwack. A humble & happy BIA Downtown Chilliwack worker, ever present on Downtown streets in his Neón safety vest, making our streets beautiful and spreading happiness with his smiles.

Harold Zinke/Streams/Dec 2022

Share This:

Fuel Motorsports

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts

Coquihalla Reopens to Four Lanes

Coquihalla – The Coquihalla (Highway 5) has reopened to four lanes following completion of temporary repairs at three bridge sites, a major milestone. The completed