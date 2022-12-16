Rotary Club of Abbotsford Sumas Thanks the City of Abbotsford and Parks Recreation & Culture Team for Little Free Libraries Boxes at Mill Lake

Abbotsford – Mike Adkins, on behalf of the Rotary Club of Abbotsford Sumas, sent out a huge “THANK YOU” to their partners and for the past 8 years, the City of Abbotsford, especially the Parks Recreation & Culture team for installing new Little Free Libraries boxes at Mill Lake (Ware Street) and replacing the damaged one installed in 2014.

Plus adding a new Free Library Box at Mill Lake over by the children’s water park. Installation also done at Dave Kendall Park west Abbotsford and at the Rotary Stadium (Fireman’s Playground).

Huge Thank You to CM Signs for their continued support since the project launch in 2014.

621 children’s books were refilled at all locations.

Take a Book, Read a Book.