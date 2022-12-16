Cultus Lake Park Now Accepting Applications for Volunteers to Apply for Membership to the 2023 Standing and Select Committees

Cultus Lake Park – Cultus Lake Park is now accepting applications for volunteer members to apply for membership to the 2023 Standing and Select Committees noted below. Applications must be submitted to the Park office by Monday, January 9, 2023. All applications will be presented to the Cultus Lake Park Board for review at the Regular Meeting on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

https://www.cultuslake.bc.ca/…/Committee-Application.pdf

Members of the Cultus Lake Park community are encouraged to apply to participate as a member of one of the Park’s committees. Each committee is chaired by a Board member and has terms of reference, which provides the purpose and mandate of the committee’s work.

2023 Cultus Lake Park Committees:

Community Events and Engagement Committee

Environmental and Public Area’s Planning Committee

Village Center Planning and Development Committee

Commercial Leaseholder Committee