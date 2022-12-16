CP Holiday Train Is Back On The Rails and Heading For Agassiz and PoCo – Saturday and Sunday December 17 and 18 – Note Road Closure

Agassiz/Calgary – ​The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will return to the rails this season on its first cross-continent tour in three years, following virtual concerts in the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The train will again raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network.

Live music is essential to the CP Holiday Train experience. This year’s performers will include Alan Doyle, Tenille Townes, Mackenzie Porter and Lindsay Ell, to name a few. Details about this year’s artists and which performers will play which shows are available at cpr.ca/holidaytrain.

Holiday Train shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they’re able. Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event, with all donations made staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community. Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need.

The train will be in Agassiz on Saturday December 17 (@5:30PM) and the final show in Port Coquitlam on Sunday December 18 (6:15PM).

A full schedule is available at cpr.ca/holidaytrain.

NOTICE OF ROAD CLOSURE

Please note that a section of Pioneer Avenue will be closed on Saturday, December 17, 2022, for the CP Holiday Train. The road closure will start at 3:00 pm and continue until at least 8:00 pm, depending on when the train arrives.

Don’t forget to bring a donation for the Agassiz-Harrison Community Services Food Bank! https://agassiz-harrisoncs.ca/