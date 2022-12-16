Coquihalla Reopens to Four Lanes

Coquihalla – The Coquihalla (Highway 5) has reopened to four lanes following completion of temporary repairs at three bridge sites, a major milestone.

Coquihalla Dec 16/2022/flikr/MOTI

The completed work includes new temporary bridges for southbound traffic at the Bottletop and Jessica bridge sites, and a bridge for northbound traffic at the Juliet bridge site that will serve as the permanent southbound crossing. This work was completed by KEA5, a joint venture between Peter Kiewit & Sons and Emil Anderson Construction.

Work will continue this coming winter and into late 2023 to complete the permanent repairs. The area remains a construction zone and drivers can expect to see ongoing speed and traffic-pattern changes.

Permanent repairs to the Othello section of the Coquihallaare done. Emil Anderson and the Chawathil First Nation combined to repair 460 metres of the southbound lanes that were washed out, as well as:

replacing and enlarging culverts to accommodate future extreme weather events related to climate change;

widening shoulders and replacing barriers; and

reinstating the roadside barrier and spillways.

B.C.’s winter-tire and chain-up regulations are in effect on the Coquihalla until April 30, 2023.

Other safety tips for winter driving include travelling with a full tank of fuel, food and water, and warm clothes.

