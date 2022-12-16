ALERT – Telephone Scam Claiming They Are From The City of Abbotsford

Abbotsford – Abbotsford residents are advised to beware of a telephone scam circulating in the City, soliciting payment information through a pre-recorded voice message from a number appearing to belong to the City of Abbotsford. The spoofing scam involves a recording alerting residents to an outstanding order with the City of Abbotsford, prompting them to push “one” to submit a payment over the phone.

The City of Abbotsford does not send automated messages or text messages seeking overdue payment, nor does it process utilities or tax payments over the phone. All outstanding payment notices from the City are sent by mail and email, and are available to residents via their online accounts. If you receive a call from a number identifying itself as being the City of Abbotsford, along with a voice recording prompting you to a submit your payment information, please hang up without pushing any buttons. If you are unsure about an outstanding balance with the City, you are encouraged to call the City of Abbotsford’s Cashiers department at 604-864-5522 for confirmation and make your payment in person at City Hall.

It is not uncommon for scams like this to happen this time of year. Here are some tips to help recognize and protect yourself from a phishing, imposter or telephone scam:

Never assume that phone numbers appearing on your call display are accurate

Don’t click on links from unsolicited messages

Don’t download attachments from unsolicited messages

Watch for spelling mistakes

Don’t trust a message just because the email address looks legitimate; fraudsters can spoof the address

Beware of messages claiming to be from the Government of Canada or a law enforcement agency; they will never contact you to offer funds via email or e-transfer

More information on protecting yourself from scams or fraud is available from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.