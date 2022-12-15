Spartan Swimmer Wins Victor Davis Award

Chilliwack – Spartan Swim Club Chilliwack has sent out the congratulations to one of their own.

Grade 12 Spartan swimmer Thomas Caruso has received the Victor Davis Memorial Award.

The Victor Davis Memorial Fund was established in memory of Davis and continues to help inspire Canadian swimmers. Davis won four Olympic medals for Canada, including gold in the 200-m breaststroke at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games.

A few months after his retirement from competitive swimming, Davis was killed in a hit-and-run incident at the age of 25.

Every year, Canadian swimmers are selected to receive a financial award from the Victor Davis Memorial Fund. This year’s recipients were awarded funds to help offset training costs in the pursuit of excellence.