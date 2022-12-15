Mission Warming Centres To Open During Extreme Cold On The Horizon

Mission —Warming Centres are open at locations throughout Mission during regular posted hours when temperatures drop below freezing.



Mission Public Library 33247 2nd Avenue Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday/Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. *Please note upcoming holiday closures.

Mission Leisure Centre 7650 Grand Street Monday – Friday: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday/Sunday: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. *Please note upcoming holiday closures.

Haven in the Hollow 32646 Logan Avenue Monday – Friday: 8 p.m. – 8 a.m. *Find details about Mission Community Services’s Emergency Shelter Program.

