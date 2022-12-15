Skip to content

Mission Warming Centres To Open During Extreme Cold On The Horizon

Home
Health & Lifestyle
Mission Warming Centres To Open During Extreme Cold On The Horizon
Mission —Warming Centres are open at locations throughout Mission during regular posted hours when temperatures drop below freezing.

Mission Public Library 33247 2nd Avenue Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Friday/Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. *Please note upcoming holiday closures.
Mission Leisure Centre 7650 Grand Street Monday – Friday: 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday/Sunday: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. *Please note upcoming holiday closures.
Haven in the Hollow 32646 Logan Avenue Monday – Friday: 8 p.m. – 8 a.m. *Find details about Mission Community Services’s Emergency Shelter Program.
City of Mission/Dec 2022

Share This:

Fuel Motorsports

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts