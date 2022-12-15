Abbotsford Tradex Present Fraser Valley’s Newest Country Music Festival “SPRING BREAK UP” Saturday, March 25, 2023 – Dean Brody, Meghan Patrick and More!

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Tradex present Fraser Valley’s newest Country Music Festival “SPRING BREAK UP” Saturday, March 25, 2023.

Headliners include Juno and CCMA-winning artists Dean Brody and Meghan Patrick, Langley’s own Tyler Joe Miller, Dane Bateman, and more for one night only.

Tickets On-Sale Friday, December 16th @ 10AM

https://bit.ly/3uVebLu

A portion of the proceeds from the Spring Break Up Country Music Festival will go toward Archway Community Services, an organization that offers 90+ programs for community members. Archway Food Bank has seen a 54% increase in the number of individuals accessing food security services in Abbotsford.

