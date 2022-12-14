One Dead in Windsor Street Targeted Shooting, IHIT Now Deployed in Chilliwack and Take Over Case

Chilliwack – Shots and sirens rang out on the 9700 block of Windsor Street east of Downtown Chilliwack around 6PM Tuesday night. (literally in the shadow of Little Mountain).

RCMP emphasize that the public is safe as this was a targeting shooting.

RCMP Sgt Krista Vrolyk: Frontline officers responded and located an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to hospital where he died from his injuries.

The name of the deceased man has not yet been released.

While details remain few until IHIT releases a statement later on Wednesday, FVN does know that only one person is dead and social media chatter sarcastically suggests this is “just another day in the area”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT Information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.