CEO Changes at Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce – Anastasiadis Heads for Maple Ridge

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce has announced the departure of CEO Katerina Anastasiadis who has been in the position over the past four years since being hired December 3, 2018. She will take on a new role at the City of Maple Ridge leading its Intergovernmental Relations.

Anastasiadis will begin the new opportunity in January 2023 and will be preparing for the transition throughout December with the Board and staff team as well as play a supportive role until a new CEO is hired which is targeted for February 2023. President Craig Toews is set to oversee Chamber operations more closely in the interim until a successor is found. An executive search firm, Leaders International, has been selected and already underway.

During Anastasiadis’ leadership over the past few years, she made a significant impact on the Chamber.

Most recently Anastasiadis’ leadership of the Abbotsford Chamber during the disastrous November 2021 flooding events was recognized through a BC Economic Development Award in April 2022 under the category of “recovery and resiliency” for work with the Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund Coalition (the Chamber, the University of the Fraser Valley, and Abbotsford Community Foundation) and the Chamber’s grants of over $2 million administered to farmers

and businesses impacted by the flood.