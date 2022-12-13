Kent Council December 12 Council Meeting Highlights – CP Holiday Train, Community Futures, Winter Night Lights

Kent – Kent Council December 12 Council Meeting Highlights:

Mayor’s Update

Mayor Pranger, Council and senior managers attended a strategic planning session on December 2 and 3, that included several speakers and a facilitator, with the goal of outlining District priorities for the next four years. All of Council commented on how helpful and interesting the session was and thanked staff for their hard work in arranging the event.

On December 8th, Mayor Pranger and Councillor Post attended the 53rd Annual Christmas Carol Festival at the Agassiz Agricultural Hall. $1800 was raised for Agassiz-Harrison Community Services and Councillor Post marvelled at how much talent was on display in our community. Mayor Pranger added that it is always amazing to see how many people turn out for the event and give so generously.

Mayor Pranger concluded her report by wishing everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy and healthy 2023!

Public Alerting System

Council approved the adoption of a public alerting system that will be provided by the platform Alertable (parent company PEASI). This free alert system is available as an app or on your web browser and allows for customization of the types of alerts delivered to you, based on your location or locations you have pre-selected. The District will now have the capacity to alert residents via Alertable of any important events, including natural disasters and extreme weather.

To learn more about Alertable please visit https://alertable.ca .

You can download the free app on your smartphone through the iTunes store or Google Play.

Sign up for an account to get SMS/email/phone alerts:

https://alertable.ca/signup/index.html?site=BC15

Community Futures British Columbia – Local Business Outreach

On November 27, 2022, Councillor Post attended the Community Futures British Columbia board meeting in Mission, BC as the District’s Council liaison. He reminded the local business community that they can reach out to the organization for help with human resources, marketing, business loans, etc. Community Futures also hosts numerous workshops throughout the year and has lots of resources online aimed at helping grow small businesses. Councillor Post suggested that business owners interested in taking advantage of this service reach out directly to him or the organization.

https://www.communityfutures.ca/north-fraser

Winter Night Lights

Councillor Schwichtenberg reported on the Winter Night Lights events held on December 3 and 10. Despite the biting winds on December 3, the Agassiz-Harrison Museum was packed with roughly 400 people inside enjoying the event. Mayor Pranger attended the event on the 10 and commented on how much fun everyone had, especially the kids. She thanked staff, the Museum and all the participating businesses and volunteers for their involvement and is looking forward to seeing the event grow each year.

CP Holiday Train

Council would like to remind everyone that the CP Holiday Train is returning to Agassiz on December 17, 2022, at 5:30 pm. Mayor Pranger noted that the event brings a lot of food and monetary donations for the local food bank and hopes that we will have a great turnout again this year.

For more information about the event, please visit our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/833748134598351

or the Canadian Pacific Railway website:

https://www.cpr.ca/holidaytrain