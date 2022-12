Val Thorens, France – Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden Finished 9th at the December 9 Men’s FIS Ski Cross Event at Val Thorens, France.

His time was 1:05.40

The next scheduled race FIS Ski Cross for Reece was December 12 at Arosa, Switzerland (Monday) and Reece placed Silver with his first podium of the season.

Full FIS Ski Calendar is here.