ICBC Files for No Increase to Basic Insurance Rates for Two More Years

VIctoria – ICBC is filing an application with the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC) for no increase to basic insurance rates for the next two years, which marks five years of no increases to basic insurance rates.

“Our government is committed to keeping costs down for all British Columbians,” said Premier David Eby. “Holding firm on ICBC’s basic insurance rate for two more years will help millions of drivers with their monthly bills amid global inflation.”

Information about basic insurance and Enhanced Care is available here: https://www.icbc.com/insurance/products-coverage/Pages/basic-insurance.aspx

Information about the Ernst & Young report is available here: https://www.icbc.com/about-icbc/newsroom/Pages/2022-dec08.aspx

Learn about ICBC’s relief rebate: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2022PSSG0016-000430