Family Fun at Chilliwack Cultural Centre December 18 – The Zaniac Christmas

Chilliwack – — Crazy tricks, beat-boxing, dancing, live music and audience participation, there’s no guessing what The Zaniac will do on stage next! Celebrate the Christmas season on December 18 with The Zaniac Christmas, as his show zigzags across the stage in a comedic onslaught of absurd ideas and odd skills.

From juggling bowling balls to slicing vegetables in half with a flying playing card to cracking jokes, Alex Zerbe, the “Professional Zaniac”, has been performing onstage for nearly fifteen years. “I try to make my show like the movie Shrek, super entertaining for the kids but there’s a whole other level of comedy for teens and adults,” says Zerbe. Hailed as a master of physical comedy, Zerbe’s shows will not only entertain kids but the entire family.

Formerly of the award-winning duo Brothers from Different Mothers, Zerbe is a Hacky Sack World Champion, was voted The Pacific Northwest’s Funniest Prop Comic, is a two-time Guinness World Record holder, and is currently ranked Seattle’s 3rd Best Air Guitarist. He’s performed everywhere from cruise ships and comedy clubs to prime-time television in three countries, including America’s Got Talent and Last Comic Standing.

This unforgettable show will be filled with magic, juggling, music and lots of laughter, so grab your tickets before they’re gone and get into the holiday spirit with The Zaniac!

The Zaniac Christmas is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $12, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

The Zaniac Christmas is generously sponsored by: 98.3 STAR FM, The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.