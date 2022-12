City of Mission – Help City of Mission name one of their snowplows! Share your creative and clean name suggestions for a chance to name one of the City of Mission snowplows. Email your entry to winter@mission.ca by December 22, 2023.

Winner gets bragging rights.

Here are a few name ideas: Scoop Dog, Blizzard of Oz, Gordie Plow, Darth Blader ( you may groan now….)