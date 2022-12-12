BC Resident Doctors Ratify Agreement – Mental Health Issues, Wages, Technology Stipend

Victoria – Members of Resident Doctors of BC and the Health Employers Association of BC have ratified a new agreement under government’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

On paper, this could be the enticement to increase the number of Doctors in BC.

Resident Doctors of BC represents more than 1,400 medical graduates who participate in a graduate educational program leading to qualification for independent practise as a family or specialist doctor.

Key priorities of the 2022 mandate include:

protecting the services that people in British Columbia depend on;

improving health care and preparing for future needs and challenges; and

supporting a strong economic recovery that includes everyone in B.C.

Negotiations are focused on providing a fair and reasonable offer to public-sector workers that includes significant inflation protection, while ensuring that government has the resources to continue to invest in building a stronger province for everyone.

The ratified agreement includes:

three-year term – April 1, 2022, until March 31, 2025;

general wage increases: Year 1 – a flat increase of $0.25/hour, which provides a greater percentage increase for lower-paid employees plus 3.24% Year 2 – 5.5% plus a potential cost of living adjustment to a maximum of 6.75% Year 3 – 2% plus a potential cost of living adjustment to a maximum of 3%

a negotiable flexibility allocation for as much as 0.25% in years 1 and 2 to support mutually beneficial outcomes for both parties;

Other achievements in this round of negotiations include the addition of mental-health benefits and other extended health improvements to support resident health and wellness, and a new technology stipend and increased professional expense benefits to support resident training.

Currently, more than 230,000 public-sector employees are covered by tentative or ratified agreements reached under B.C.’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

Learn More:

