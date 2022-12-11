Skip to content

AbbyPD, Abbotsford Christmas Bureau Stuff A Cruiser at Superstore, Monday December 12

Abbotsford – on Monday December 12th, AbbyPD will be collecting toys, food and clothing on behalf of the Abbotsford Christmas Bureau. Thank-you to Superstore & Abbotsford Restorative Justice for making this happen. Drop by the Superstore at 2855 Gladwin Road from 3pm-6pm.

