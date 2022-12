Chilliwack – This weekend is the Spartan Swim Club Chilliwack Santa Swim Meet at the Chilliwack Landing Pool.

If you have a younger kid in swimming who is not yet in the competition levels, you are asked to come on out and watch a swim meet in action.

It is pretty awesome to watch these young kids in action.

The 12 and Under kids swim from 9:00 am to 12:30 ish pm both days.

The 13 and Over kids swim from 2pm to about 4pm both days.