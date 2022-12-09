MADD Upper Fraser Valley’s 2022 Crash Car Tour Launch, in partnership with City of Chilliwack, RCMP and ICBC at Sardis Secondary

Sardis – A strong message was presented to students at Sardis Secondary school on Friday.

It was the 2022 MADD Upper Fraser Valley’s Crash Car Tour launch, in partnership with City of Chilliwack, RCMP and ICBC.

The Crash Car Tour will run for 6 weeks starting Dec 9th and locations will rotate on a weekly basis to areas in the community.

When you drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, you not only risk your life but those of others on the road.

To drive home the point, Families for Justice representative Markita Kaulius spoke to students. Her 21 year old daughter was killed by a drunk driver, who eventually served time for the fatal impaired charge.

Students had the chance to “walk drunk” through a course and behind the podium was a somber banner of many of those who were killed by drunk drivers over recent years.

From 2013 – Kassandra Kaulius Memorial Page : Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and your prayers. We are pleased that the Parole Board made the decision that denied Natasha Warren the parole that she was hoping for. It is really the first time in three years as a family that we felt the Justice system made the decision to support the victim and their family. Miss Warren has 60 days to appeal the boards decision but she can not apply for another parole hearing for 1 year. I will sleep through the night tonight for the first time in 3 years knowing that Miss Warren is being held accountable for her actions in causing the death of our daughter Kassandra. Thank you to everyone for your support as our family continues to fight for changes in the Federal sentencing laws, as we believe that every Canadian deserves the right to get home to their family and friends at the end of the day. Markita Kaulius

