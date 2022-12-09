Skip to content

UPDATE – GoFundMe for Owner and Mom of Autoworx in Matsqui – Shop and Home Up In Flames (INTERVIEW)

Matsqui/Abbotsford – You may have seen the fire if you were traveling along Highway 11 in Matsqui on Wednesday. The renter of the building that houses Autoworx and his mom lost everything in a fire that tore through the shop and the rental home.

Luckily they managed to escape with the close on their back. Their kitties are being sheltered in a hotel for a couple days but that will quickly come to an end.

From GoFundMe: (link is here)

Hi ! My name is Laurie Martin, I have started this GoFundMe for my Friend and also my mechanic, who lives in my community of Matsqui, he had a unfortunate Fire in his shop Wednesday (December 7), and it caught fire to the house, to which both shop and house were completely destroyed, as you can see from the picture. His 76 year old Mother and Himself lost everything, and has no clothes besides what they are wearing, and no insurance ,they were in a Hotel and now couch surfing. (Big thanks to Emergency services). With Christmas just a couple of weeks away, any Help would be very much appreciated. Thank you.

2022 GoFundMe/ Autoworx in Matsqui BC organized by Laurie Martin

