Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 8, 2022 – Local MLA’s with New Responsibilities, Salvation Army Feeling The Pinch of the Grinch (VIDEO).

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• The Rotary Christmas Parade – a SMASHING SUCCESS!

• Salvation Army working on a new Food Drive Program

• Cultus Lake gets millions in waste-water relief

• Chilliwack woman comes forward as latest Lotto 649 millionaire

AND

Christmas comes early for the Chiefs but the Grinch for the Grizzlies! – Josh will have more in sports.

PLUS!

Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove

“The Welcome Matt”, your Chilliwack Real Estate Update!: with Matt Paisley, Realtor Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty.

Interview: Don Armstrong, Salvation Army

Interview: Streams Foundation – Dec. 18 Free Multicultural Holiday Dinner!

News Director: Don Lehn

Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr

Weather: Cari Moore

