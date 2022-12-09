Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: December 8, 2022 – Local MLA’s with New Responsibilities, Salvation Army Feeling The Pinch of the Grinch (VIDEO).
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• The Rotary Christmas Parade – a SMASHING SUCCESS!
• Salvation Army working on a new Food Drive Program
• Cultus Lake gets millions in waste-water relief
• Chilliwack woman comes forward as latest Lotto 649 millionaire
AND
Christmas comes early for the Chiefs but the Grinch for the Grizzlies! – Josh will have more in sports.
PLUS!
Councillor’s Corner, Chilliwack City: Mayor Ken Popove
“The Welcome Matt”, your Chilliwack Real Estate Update!: with Matt Paisley, Realtor Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty.
Interview: Don Armstrong, Salvation Army
Interview: Streams Foundation – Dec. 18 Free Multicultural Holiday Dinner!
News Director: Don Lehn
Sportscast Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore
