BC Parks Now Hiring For Ranger or Student Ranger

Victoria/Fraser Valley – BC Parks is now hiring.

Now is your chance to become a BC Parks ranger or student ranger next season. Join the team of passionate parkies working hard to protect and maintain park values and provide exceptional visitor experience.

Postings are now live until January 15, 2023 for auxiliary park rangers, student ranger crew leads and student ranger crew members for the upcoming season.

Auxiliary park ranger: https://bcpublicservice.hua.hrsmart.com/…/view/93546

Student ranger crew lead: https://bcpublicservice.hua.hrsmart.com/…/view/94314

Student ranger crew member: https://bcpublicservice.hua.hrsmart.com/…/view/94318

BC Parks/Dec 2022

