CANCELLED – Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run/2022 Christmas Light Vehicle Parade in Abbotsford – Sunday December 11

Abbotsford – Christmas Light Parade won’t be coming to Abbotsford this year after all.

The FVO Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run had joined a few organizers from last years parade in Chilliwack to help spread some joy, holiday spirit and smiles throughout Abbotsford.

Organizers are having to cancel the Christmas Light Vehicle Convoy Abbotsford due to the City of Abbotsford wanting permits. After much research into Abbotsford bylaws and coming up with a new plan to follow the bylaws, organizers took to social media to say they were told they could face fines from bylaw up to $50,000 plus any other tickets given by the police due to not having approval for light decorations on vehicles.

As not wanting anyone to be ticketed, fined or hassled the Sunday, December 11 event in Abbotsford is canceled.

Check out other cities like Mission, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Chilliwack for their events.