Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run 2022 Christmas Light Vehicle Parade Chilliwack December 18

Chilliwack – Due to the amazing turn out of participants and spectators last year, the Christmas Light Parade is back for a second year.
The FVO Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run has joined a few organizers from last years light parade to help spread some joy, holiday spirit and smiles.

This is family friendly event and any/all types of vehicles welcome.

Mapped route and turn by turn direction posted will be posted soon.

Drivers meet Sunday December 18 @ 5:30pm (leaving at 6pm sharp) from im Hortons @ 43971 Industrial Way Unit B, and end at Cottonwood Mall.

