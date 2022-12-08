City of Mission Wants Your Say on Secondary Suites

Mission —The City of Mission is asking residents to share their perspectives on secondary suites in an engagement that launched on Engage Mission.

Survey Link is here.

Secondary suites hold a significant role in providing a range of housing types in Mission by offering a relatively affordable housing option for renters and the potential for additional income for homeowners.

“Secondary suites are an important issue for the people of Mission,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “For many, they are a means to affordable home ownership, while others rely on them as rental housing. But we also know that people have questions about parking, utilities, bylaw compliance and safety. It’s time to revise our policies, but we need the community’s input so that we get it right.”

Feedback from this engagement will inform how the City moves forward with a secondary suites policy and administrative program.

Survey participants are invited to enter into a draw for a gift certificate for the Leisure Centre.