Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run/2022 Christmas Light Vehicle Parade in Abbotsford – Sunday December 11

Abbotsford – Christmas Light Parade is coming to Abbotsford this year.

The FVO Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run has joined a few organizers from last years parade in Chilliwack to help spread some joy, holiday spirit and smiles throughout Abbotsford.

This is family friendly event and any/all types of vehicles welcome. Come out and find a spot along the route to watch the vehicles.

Mapped route and turn by turn direction posted will be posted soon.

Drivers will meet Sunday December 11 @ 5:30pm (leaving at 6pm sharp) from Tim Hortons (Fraser Valley Automall), 30340 Automall Dr, Abbotsford

Ending at Castle Fun Park

More to come.