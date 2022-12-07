Skip to content

Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run/2022 Christmas Light Vehicle Parade in Abbotsford – Sunday December 11

Home
Media
Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run/2022 Christmas Light Vehicle Parade in Abbotsford – Sunday December 11

Abbotsford – Christmas Light Parade is coming to Abbotsford this year.
The FVO Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run has joined a few organizers from last years parade in Chilliwack to help spread some joy, holiday spirit and smiles throughout Abbotsford.

This is family friendly event and any/all types of vehicles welcome. Come out and find a spot along the route to watch the vehicles.

Mapped route and turn by turn direction posted will be posted soon.

Drivers will meet Sunday December 11 @ 5:30pm (leaving at 6pm sharp) from Tim Hortons (Fraser Valley Automall), 30340 Automall Dr, Abbotsford

Ending at Castle Fun Park

More to come.

Fraser Valley OffRoad Toy Run 2022 Christmas Light Vehicle Parade Abbotsford

Share This:

Fuel Motorsports

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts