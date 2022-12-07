FortisBC Received Interim Approval for 3.98% Rate Increase For Electric Customers

Kelowna – FortisBC has received interim approval from the BC Utilities Commission (BCUC) for a 3.98 per cent general rate increase for its electric customers, effective January 1, 2023. For a residential electric customer with an average use of approximately 1,100 kilowatt hours per month of electricity, this equates to about $7.62 more per month. Changes to individual bills will vary based on use.

These rates are approved on an interim, refundable basis. A final decision on permanent rates is expected in later in 2023.

As of 2023, all residential use will be billed at a single rate and, for the first time since 2011, customers will see only one line item on their bill for all the kilowatt hours they have used for each billing period. We have been phasing out two-tiered rates, that is, different rates for different levels of use, since 2019.

For more information about current rates, and how rates are set, visit fortisbc.com/electricityrates.