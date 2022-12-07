Bria Skonberg – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Friday December 23

Chilliwack – She’s coming home for Christmas.

With bold horn melodies and sultry vocals, Chilliwack’s own Bria Skonberg returns to her hometown, and play Chilliwack Cultural Centre Friday December 23.

New York City based Juno award winning jazz trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg returns to her beloved hometown to perform songs inspired by the holidays, along with classics and original tunes, celebrating togetherness and reconnecting with her roots in the post-pandemic era.

A force in the new music scene with her bold horn melodies, smoky vocals, and adventurous concoctions of classical and new music. Bria Skonberg is set to be a fabulous evening as Bria show you why she’s known as one of the most adventurous of trailblazing trumpeters.

Ticket info is here.