New Gym for Mission’s École élémentaire des Deux-rives

Mission – Francophone students and families in Mission will soon benefit from a new gym at École élémentaire des Deux-rives, allowing the old gym to be repurposed to enhance learning opportunities.

“We know that play and physical education are vital to student learning and development, including improved co-operation and leadership skills,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “Our government is pleased to be supporting the new addition at École élémentaire des Deux-rives to provide students with more room to run and play, and additional space for other learning opportunities. This investment will benefit francophone students and families for generations to come.”

The Government of B.C. has provided the Conseil scolaire francophone de la Colombie-Britannique (CSF) with $6.9 million to build a new gymnasium for École élémentaire des Deux-rives using mass timber for the walls and roof, and a conventional light-wood frame structure for all support spaces. The former gym will be repurposed into additional learning areas, including a media and technology room and multi-purpose space.

This addition will provide the school community with the space they need to welcome new students, while helping to meet enrolment growth in Mission. École des Deux-rives is the only francophone public elementary school in Mission and surrounding communities.

“The CSF is delighted to know that students of école des Deux-rives in Mission will soon have access to a larger and more adequate gym space, allowing them to better enjoy their time in physical education classes and in recess,” said Marie-Pierre Lavoie, board chair, CSF. “This additional space will allow students to continue their progress in a more spacious space better adapted to cultural and sporting activities.”