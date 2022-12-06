Kindness Chain Christmas Gift Hampers Going Out on December 18

Chilliwack – Let Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association-KCCA share the Flavors of Kindness, Happiness, Gratitude and Love this season. KCCA is announcing another Christmas Gift Hamper for the families in NEED.

“BRING THE JOY & CHEER TO THOSE WHO NEED IT THE MOST”

Please sign up for the hamper by sending a message on KCCA Facebook page, we they try to accommodate as many families as they can.

A special thanks to Pathway Executives for their generous donation and support for this event. Your Passion for giving is Commendable.

Let us all build a better community this Season. Please send them a message if you would like to donate nonperishable items or a gift hamper. Charity is best Therapy.

KCCA will also welcome volunteers to come, be part of this beautiful event and enjoy a cup of coffee.