Drop by Mission Leisure Centre on Saturday Afternoon (December 10) for FREE Holiday Activities – Donations to Christmas Bureau

Mission—This Saturday afternoon the doors at the Leisure Centre will be open for free, family-friendly activities to kick off the holiday season.

From ice skating to swimming to crafts, hot chocolate, and singing, Holiday Magic! is an opportunity to spend time with friends and family at the start of the holiday season. The event will feature roving performers and even Santa Claus will make an appearance.

“The cancellation of this year’s Candlelight Parade meant losing a chance to celebrate the season with neighbours,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “Fortunately, our staff, partners and volunteers have been resourceful and have come up with another way for us to share the holidays as a community. If we see a strong turnout, Holiday Magic! could become an annual experience, so we are hoping to see everyone there.”

Event Schedule

Saturday, December 10

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. & 1-2 p.m. – Holiday Skate

Please note: skate and helmet rentals are available free of charge at limited quantities/sizes. If you have your own gear, please bring it to use.

12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Holiday swimming, and crafts and hot chocolate

12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Open Weight Room

12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Drop-in Youth Centre

1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Jingle Gym for children under 10 (with parent supervision)

While the event is free, donations for the Christmas Bureau will be gratefully accepted.