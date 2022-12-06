Chilliwack Resident to Visit Family in the Philippines After Winning $1M in Lotto 649

Chilliwack – It was a good thing Yolanda Gayasco double checked her ticket, as she initially missed that she won the $1-million Guaranteed Prize from the November 19, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I checked my ticket online, but I didn’t check the little number at the bottom,” recalled Gayasco. “I didn’t think I won but then I took the ticket to the Save-On-Foods on Yale Road to check.”

The Chilliwack resident was most excited to tell her husband that she won the lottery. In fact, after realizing she had won, she went to pick him up right away.

Apart from paying off her mortgage, Gayasco plans to travel to the Philippines in the new year to visit family.

On how it feels to win $1 million?

“I am so happy that I won Lotto 6/49! I didn’t think it was real.”

Gayasco purchased the winning ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore on Luckakuck Way in Chilliwack.