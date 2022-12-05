Kent Harrison Arts Council 50th Celebration – December 11

Kent/Harrison – The Kent Harrison Arts Council (KHAC) invites you to their 50th celebration on Sunday December 11, 2:00-4:00 pm.



This will be at the Ranger Station Art Gallery ar 98 Rockwell Drive.



There will be refreshments, and a brief look back over 50 years.



2022 marks the 50 Anniversary of the organization. During this time, the Kent Harrison Arts Council has been committed to creating a community that supports and values art and artists.



This celebration is being held in conjunction with the opening reception for the annual “KHAC Members’ Show ”.



The show will feature the works of many of our talented local artists.

Facebook information is here.

Website is here.