Hope New Year Polar Bear Swim Returns to Kawkawa Lake – New Year’s Day (VIDEO)

Hope – OK, now that Hope has all the Rambo hoopla behind them ( we know, we’ll hear about that shot) comes the return of the next greatest event in Hope.

From Brian McKinney:

It’s been a couple of years since we’ve done this as a community and you know you’ve always wanted to do it.

*** Now please note this is a fun for the whole family event and you DO NOT HAVE TO JUMP IN THE WATER!!!***

It is just as fun to show up and watch, cheer on the swimmers and wish your neighbors a Happy New Year. We are working on a having a group there to maybe have a fire, serve hot chocolate for a donation you know that kind of stuff. More details later as plans unfold. Thinking rendezvousing at the main beach around 11:00 am, the countdown just before noon and at high noon in we go! Maybe if the momentum gets going we’ll have some prizes for best dressed costume. Put it on your calendar and bring the whole family out for some community fun. The last time we did this some of our photos ended up going literally around the world on various polar bear swim platforms because of Kawkawa Lake’s breathtaking, natural backdrop. Ideas? PM me. In the meantime see you ALL Sunday Jan 1st at Kawkawa Lake in where? beautiful Hope, B.C.