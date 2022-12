Mission – Filming will be taking place at Rocko’s 24 Hour Diner in the early morning of Tuesday December 6.

This will be a visual distraction on the Lougheed through town as this will incorporate atmospheric smoke and exterior lighting in some scenes.

The diner is on Lougheed Highway between the Highway 11 exchange and Grand Street.

City of Mission thanks you for your patience and support of the BC film and television industry.