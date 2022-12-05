BUSINESS – Molson-Coors to Invest $60M in Canadian Breweries Including Chilliwack – Malt and Spirit Based Beverages for Domestic Markets

Chilliwack/Toronto – Molson Coors announced that two of its biggest facilities in Canada, the Toronto and Fraser Valley (Chilliwack) Breweries, will officially begin production of malt and spirits-based beverages destined for the Western and Central Canada markets. The enhancements come as Molson Coors’ hard seltzer portfolio continues to grow share across the country, and the investment represents the company’s commitment to best-in-class brewing capabilities worldwide.

Alongside their current brewing operations, the breweries are now producing malt and spirits-based beverages, which include brands like Vizzy Hard Seltzer and Coors Seltzer. Both breweries are now live with new production lines that will unlock thousands of additional hectoliters of production each year.

In Chilliwack, where the facility first opened its doors in 2019, the brewery’s latest upgrades work in harmony with Molson Coors’s state-of-the-art responsible brewing process. Technologies incorporated into the facility decrease the company’s carbon footprint, as well as its energy and water consumption through practices such as carbon dioxide recycling techniques, thus reinforcing the brewery’s ESG initiatives in the local community.

“Investing behind our brewing capabilities is a top priority for Molson Coors,” mentioned David Hamel,Molson Coors General Manager of Operations for Western Canada. “This upgrade supports many of our commitments as a company – from modernizing our operations in Chilliwack, to unlocking additional brewing capacity for our above-premium brands, to doing so responsibly by ensuring our facilities are pillars of sustainable brewing for years to come.”



