The North Shore Celtic Ensemble with A Celtic Christmas – Chilliwack Cultural Centre – December 17

Chilliwack — Magical arrangements, beautifully evocative songs, dazzling orchestral fiddle music and breathtaking exuberance take you on an exhilarating ride through a colourful and eclectic repertoire, whisking you into a winter wonderland. On December 17, The North Shore Celtic Ensemble invites you to join them for a spirited and heartwarming Celtic Christmas in their very own West Coast Celtic style!

Originally performing Celtic music, the North Shore Celtic Ensemble has diversified its repertoire to include a larger variety of genres, appealing to a variety of audiences, including jazz, classical, folk, and much more. The enchanting string music and familiar Christmas songs performed in the Ensemble’s own style, will make you feel like curling up in front of a fire and sink into holiday bliss.

Composed of more than fifty-five musicians, the North Shore Celtic Ensemble is a non-profit organization that performs locally and abroad. The Ensemble got their start in 1999 at the Waldorf School in North Vancouver, then known as the Waldorf Celtic Ensemble. In 2002 the group became known as The North Shore Celtic Ensemble and now, 23 years after their initial start, they have expanded into a four-ensemble organization.

This lively blend of strings, wind instruments and percussion will put an unforgettable spin on your Christmas season. The stunningly rich harmonies of the North Shore Celtic Ensemble are coming just in time to set the mood for the holiday season — but tickets are going fast so be sure to get yours soon!

A Celtic Christmas is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on December 17, 2022 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youths, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

A Celtic Christmas is generously sponsored by: 98.3 STAR FM, The Chilliwack Progress, The British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.