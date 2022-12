Chilliwack/Skwah First Nations – Raylene Bee Mumford with Skwah First Nations has a perfect Christmas Grinch idea.

Skate with the Grinch !!!

This is open to the public on Saturday December 10. Everyone is welcome to join.

Have a good time and skate with the Grinch. This will be at no cost for anybody, and brought to you by Skwah First Nation.

More contact info is below: