National Day of Remembrance and Action Against Violence Against Women – Tuesday December 6 at Ann Davis Chilliwack Office

Chilliwack – Ann Davis Transition Society and University of the Fraser Valley pay tribute to the victims of the Montreal Massacre and all women who have died as a result of gender-based violence, in person once again, through a vigil on December 6th. In Canada, December 6th marks the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, a day that commemorates the anniversary of the 1989 École Polytechnique Tragedy where 14 young women were singled out and murdered, 33 years ago.

Every year without fail, the Ann Davis Transition Society holds a public memorial to honour the victims of gender-based violence. For the past 5 years they have partnered with the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV). “UFV is pleased to partner with the Ann Davis Transition Society on this important day of remembrance and action. In order to enact change, we must all consider what we can do in the days, months, and years ahead to play a role in eliminating gender-based violence”, says UFV President and Vice-Chancellor Joanne MacLean.

“Violence against women and family violence is a crisis across our country, globally, and right here in our own community”, says Patti MacAhonic Executive Director at Ann Davis Transition society. “We are seeing an upsurge of violence against women and femicide. With unaffordable housing, economic pressures and not enough access to childcare, women who are in unsafe situations are being forced to much longer than they should be– Indigenous women, already face higher levels of violence and abuse. says MacAhonic.

While December 6th is a day to remember all women and girls across the country who have died by gender violence, it is also a day of action. On December 6th, we stand together and we are also heartened to see a National Action Plan on Gender Based Action that was recently released.

The ceremony is 5 PM on December 6th at Ann Davis Society – 9046 Young Road for this important memorial with speakers followed by a chance to meet with community members and have some hot chocolate and cookies.

This is a family event and all are welcome.