ICYMI – Video and Pictures from Abbotsford Winter Jubilee Tree Lighting and Chilliwack Rotary Xmas Parade

Fraser Valley – The temperatures dropped but the warmth was in the air from the thousands who showed up, and bundled up, for two major Christmas Events.

Unnoffical counts for both the Abbotsford Tree Lighting as part of the Winter Jubilee and the Chilliwack Rotary Christmas parade ranged from 10,000 -15,000 for each event.

Thanks to Abbotsford Councilor Dave Loewen for the Abbotsford video and pictures.

The wonderful Rotary Christmas Parade of Chilliwack returns!

Watch this edited livestream of the program (some audio issues were addressed primarily at the start of the show, and our apologies to Phil Algra of the amazing Algra Bros. – the architects of 1881 District -as his interview was fraught with microphone problems and had to be edited from the show – we’ll make it up to you Phil!)!

Special thanks to our wonderful hosts, Trevor McDonald & Sandra Bonner-Pederson and to our intrepid reporter on the street, Don Lehn!

A simply perfect parade on a beautiful and VERY COLD night in downtown Chilliwack at 5 Corners!

Thank you to all our sponsors with special recognition to our Diamond Sponsor, the City of Chilliwack, Our Presenting Sponsors, Mountainview Harley-Davidson and Mountainview Motorsports & our Platinum Sponsor, Danielle Beausoleil!

Thank you to the Rotary Clubs of Chilliwack for making this possible and most especially the Rotary Parade Organizing Committee whose hard work all year pull off another wonderful parade, there was never a doubt!

Thanks to our team, for fighting the elements to bring you the parade, and thanks to all 7500 views that we tallied that watched it on the LIVESTREAM and everyone that came to watch it live downtown! Simply amazing!

Merry Christmas Chilliwack!

chillTV

2022 Rotary Christmas Parade Crowd – December 3/FVN

Tree lighting in Abbotsford Courtesy Councilor Dave Loewen:

https://www.facebook.com/100027785301351/videos/487607440106261/